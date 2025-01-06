Two infants have been detected with HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus) in Bengaluru's Baptist Hospital, raising alarm among people, however, the Central government clarified that HMPV cases are already in circulation globally, including in India, and urged people not to panic.

The patients - an eight-month-old boy and a three-month-old girl - do not have any history of international travel.

The three-month-old, who was diagnosed with HMPV, had a history of bronchopneumonia, however, she has since been discharged. The eight-month-old tested positive for the virus on Sunday and also had a history of bronchopneumonia. The infant is recovering.



In Ahmedabad, HMPV was found in a two-month-old child, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and is stable. The infant's family who belong to Rajasthan's Dungarpur, reached Ahmedabad for treatment.

Bronchopneumonia, also known as bronchial pneumonia, is a type of pneumonia that involves inflammation of both the bronchi and the alveoli (the tiny air sacs) in the lungs. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and include fever, cough, shortness of breath, rapid breathing, sweating and chills, headaches, muscle aches, fatigue and loss of appetite.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the two cases in Bengaluru were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of the ICMR's ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country.

The HMPV, or human metapneumovirus, is usually detected in children under the age of 11. About 0.7 per cent of all flu samples are HMPV.

The Union Health Ministry said there had been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country, based on current data from the ICMR and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network.

Karnataka Health Commissioner Harsha Gupta said it was not unusual that HMPV was detected in the babies and urged people not to panic.

"In the past, we have identified cases related to HMPV in many patients. There is nothing alarming about this and there is no need for anyone to panic. If there are any new strains of HMPV, ICMR will send us directives or updated guidelines. So far, no specific protocols have been issued for this. There is no travel history associated with the babies. As of now, there is nothing to worry about regarding this virus," he said.

HMPV typically causes symptoms resembling a common cold, such as cough, wheezing, runny nose, or sore throat. However, in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems, the virus can lead to severe respiratory complications, requiring prompt medical attention.

The Union Health Ministry said it was monitoring the situation in China, which is witnessing a sharp rise in respiratory illnesses, with HMPV emerging as a significant concern, through all available surveillance channels. Last month, Chinese authorities reportedly initiated a pilot monitoring system to track winter illnesses, including cases of pneumonia with unknown origins.

"ICMR will continue to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is already providing timely updates regarding the situation in China to further inform ongoing measures," the Union Health Ministry said.

"The recent preparedness drill conducted across the country has shown that India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses and public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed," it added.