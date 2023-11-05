Elvish Yadav, the recently crowned champion of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and popular YouTuber, has issued a stern warning to Bharatiya Janata Party MP and renowned animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi, threatening to file a defamation lawsuit after being named in an FIR related to a snake venom supply case in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

In a vlog post, Elvish Yadav accused Maneka Gandhi of tarnishing his reputation and expressed confidence that the truth would soon vindicate him.

"I was accused by Maneka Gandhi ji, and she labeled me as the head of the snake supplier. I will file a defamation case against her. I will not spare her. Now, I am actively involved in all these things. Earlier, I used to think that I didn't want to waste my time, but now my image is being affected," Elvish said in Hindi.

He appealed to his followers and supporters not to rush to judgment. "Please wait. When the police investigation begins, I will share the main video as well. I will show you everything. I am saying this with a lot of confidence. A press statement will also be released stating that Elvish Yadav had zero involvement in this case. Please watch that and share it too," he added.

In a personalized video on YouTube, Elvish addressed the FIR filed against him, clarifying, "When I woke up, I saw the FIR in which it was written that Maneka Gandhi's NGO (People for Animals) filed this case. That lady was saying that I roam around with snakes around my neck. All that was for the shooting of a song and nothing else. I will not tarnish my name or my family's name by indulging in illegal activities. If I have even one percent involvement in this case, I will surrender myself, whether the punishment is 10 years or 100 years. Everyone knows that my level has not fallen so low that I will do these kinds of work."

Expressing his frustration with certain sections of the media, Elvish criticized them for their pursuit of high TRPs at the expense of individuals' reputations.

"Today, I realized that social media and, especially, our Indian media can do anything. They can elevate someone to new heights and bring someone down by spreading fake news, and they won't even apologize afterward. Just for the sake of TRPs, channel names, and viewership, the media does not even consider the harm caused to the person's name. I only make YouTube videos, have a clothing brand launching soon, and I'm involved in share market trading. That's all I do, and I don't need any other work," he asserted.

Elvish Yadav called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the state police to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the case.

In this case, Elvish and five others were identified by the Uttar Pradesh Police as alleged suppliers of snake venom at rave parties. Five of the accused have been arrested and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

Earlier, in a video posted on Instagram, Elvish Yadav claimed his innocence, insisting that he had no involvement in the alleged snake venom supply case.