The Indian Air Force will carry out a two-day exercise on December 15 and 16 in the Eastern Sector involving almost all its frontline fighter jets and other assets deployed in the region amid the fresh tensions between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh following the last week's face-off in the area. Sources said the exercise is aimed at checking the IAF's overall combat capability and military preparedness in the region.

The sources said IAF's frontline fighter jets including Sukhoi-30MKIs and Rafale jets will be part of the exercise besides several other platforms deployed in the region.

They, however, said the exercise was planned much before the face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies and it is not related to the incident.

Notably , on December 9 , Six Indian Army soldiers were injured in a clash with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Arunachal Pradesh. While the injured army soldiers are now admitted in the151 base hospital of Basistha, Guwahati. It is reported that the injured Indian Army soldiers were airlifted from Tawang on December 9th afternoon and brought to Guwahati for treatment.

The Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9. As per reports, soldiers from both sides were injured in the clash.

As per official sources, in certain areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area upto their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.

On 09 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by their own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.

Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow-up of the incident, Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

This is the first reported clash between Indian and Chinese troops, since skirmishes in Eastern Ladakh.