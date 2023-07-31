Leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. party alliance are set to meet with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to demand that the delegation of MPs who visited Manipur be allowed to speak in their respective Houses, shedding light on the ground reality of the situation in the state, according to reliable sources.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned until 12 pm today amidst protests and sloganeering by Opposition MPs over the recent violence in Manipur.

In response to the situation, Piyush Goyal, the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, expressed the government's willingness to discuss Manipur in Parliament today at 2 pm. He accused the Opposition of misusing the liberty given to the members and causing a disruption of 9 important days in the House.

Similarly, the Lok Sabha has also been adjourned until 2 pm due to ongoing protests by Opposition leaders concerning the Manipur violence.

In light of the situation, Union Minister Anurag Thakur questioned the Opposition's stance, urging them to participate in discussions inside Parliament. He emphasized that the government has been ready for discussions from the very beginning and questioned why the Opposition is avoiding dialogues and running away from discussions. Thakur strongly criticized the Opposition's actions, suggesting that their approach is motivated by political motives rather than engaging constructively.