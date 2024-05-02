The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India has stated that it is closely monitoring the presence of a Chinese vessel in the Maldives and is taking appropriate measures to safeguard national and economic security, as announced on Thursday.

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, during a press briefing, emphasized the importance of these developments, particularly in India's neighborhood and beyond. He highlighted that any developments impacting national security and economic well-being are being closely observed, and necessary measures are being undertaken to protect India's interests.

Jaiswal emphasized that India is vigilant about such developments and is proactive in taking appropriate measures in response. This statement comes amidst the return of the Chinese marine research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 3 to Maldivian waters, marking its second visit to the archipelago nation within two months.

The vessel was observed docked at the Thilafushi industrial island's harbor, although the specific reason for its return remains undisclosed by the Maldivian government. However, it's worth noting that permission for the vessel to dock was previously confirmed during its initial visit.

It is pertinent to recall that after the first visit of the Chinese vessel to the Maldives in February, Maldivian Defence Minister Ghassan Maumoon informed the Maldivian Parliament that the vessel would not conduct any research despite sailing inside and near Maldivian waters.

The docking of the Chinese vessel in the Maldives follows the victory of Pro-China Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's ruling People's National Congress (PNC), which secured a supermajority in the Maldives Parliament, winning 60 seats in the parliamentary elections.

Tensions between India and the Maldives have been evident since President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office. Despite this, India has maintained a soft diplomatic stance towards the Maldives and continued bilateral relations with the archipelagic nation.

India has increased its development assistance to the Maldives, despite strained ties between the two countries. Despite President Muizzu's call for Indian troops to leave the Maldives, India has persisted with its development projects in the Maldives, allocating nearly Rs 771 crore, almost twice the budgeted amount, for various initiatives.