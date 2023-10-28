India abstained from voting on a draft resolution in the UN General Assembly on Friday. The resolution, presented by Jordan, demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

India abstained due to the absence of any reference to the terrorist group Hamas in the resolution. The draft also urged for unrestricted humanitarian access in the Gaza strip and was endorsed by over 40 nations including Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia, and South Africa.

Other nations that abstained included Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine, and the UK. The resolution, titled 'Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations', was passed with 120 nations voting in favour, 14 against, and 45 abstaining.

Prior to the vote, the 193-member assembly considered an amendment to the text, proposed by Canada and backed by the United States. The amendment proposed to add a paragraph in the resolution condemning the terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel starting on 7 October 2023 and demanding the immediate and unconditional release of hostages.

India, along with 87 other nations, voted in favour of the amendment, while 55 member states voted against and 23 abstained.

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