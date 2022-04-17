Two Pakistani nationals, Sarwar Baig and Mohammad Asif, who accidentally crossed the Indian border in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Protocol Officer Arunpal Singh said that the pair was released and repatriated to Pakistan after checking their papers and completing custom immigration.

Sarwar Baig was quoted by ANI as saying, “I crossed the border by mistake. I am feeling happy that I am going back to my family.”

His sentiments were echoed by Asif, who said, “It has been four years since I crossed the border. I came here by mistake.”