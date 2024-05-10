India has met the May 10 deadline set by President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives for the complete withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the country.

President Muizzu, a pro-China leader, had pledged during his presidential campaign to repatriate some 90 Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives. The final batch of Indian soldiers has been successfully repatriated, confirmed Heena Waleed, Chief Spokesperson of the President's Office.

The Indian military personnel were stationed in the Maldives to operate and maintain two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft gifted by India earlier. The repatriation process began earlier, with 51 soldiers returning to India on Monday, according to announcements by the Maldives government. The remaining soldiers were withdrawn in subsequent batches, fulfilling the agreement between India and the Maldives to complete the withdrawal before the May 10 deadline.

The successful withdrawal comes amid a visit by Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer to India. During his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, extensive discussions were held on bilateral ties and regional security issues, emphasizing mutual interests and reciprocal sensitivity between the two countries.

India and the Maldives share a strategic relationship, with the Maldives being a key maritime neighbor in the Indian Ocean Region. This development aligns with India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and the 'Security and Growth for All in the Region' (SAGAR) initiative, reflecting a commitment to regional stability and cooperation.

Foreign Minister Jaishankar reiterated during the meeting with Minister Zameer that the strengthening of ties between India and the Maldives is based on mutual interests and shared perspectives.