The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the public to stay away from social gatherings, marriages and political meetings in the wake of the spread of the new Covid variant in the country.

It also asked people to avoid international travel.

However, IMA stated that the situation is not alarming as of now and there is no need to panic.

The association advised people to use face masks in all public places, maintain social distancing, and regular hand washing with soap and water and sanitisers.



The IMA further asked people to consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc.

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“Get your COVID vaccination including precautionary dose at the earliest,” It said.



“In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals to the public to follow Covid appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in the 24 hours from major countries like the USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in the last 24 hours out of which f our cases are the new China variant- BF 7,” It stated.

The Indian Medical Association has issued an advisory to its state and local branches to take preparatory steps in case of a COVID outbreak in their areas. IMA also appealed to all its members to work proactively as done in the past to combat the outbreak.