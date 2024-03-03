An Indian Navy sailor identified as Sahil Verma has been reported missing from a naval ship since February 27. The authorities have launched an extensive search operation to locate the sailor with a high-level board of investigation initiated to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command released a statement acknowledging the unfortunate incident. According to the command Seaman II Sahil Verma went missing at sea while the naval ship was on deployment since February 27.

The Western Naval Command swiftly responded to the situation launching a massive search operation involving ships and aircraft which is currently ongoing. Simultaneously a Naval Board of Inquiry has been ordered to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter.

While the specifics leading to the sailor's disappearance remain unknown the Navy is actively engaged in the search efforts to ascertain his whereabouts.

Sahil Verma's father has expressed profound grief over his son's disappearance. Speaking to the Daily Guardian, he revealed that the distressing news reached them through a call from the Ship Captain on February 29. Sahil's father stated, "They told me that a search operation is underway as he hasn't been captured in any of the cameras, jumping out of the ship."

As the search operation continues, the Navy is focused on determining the circumstances surrounding Sahil Verma's disappearance at sea. The high-level inquiry underscores the gravity of the situation as authorities work towards uncovering the details surrounding this unfortunate incident.