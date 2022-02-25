WASHINGTON: Over 400 Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy city bordering Russia have taken shelter in a basement after Russian forces took control of it and have appealed to the government of India to evacuate them.

Sumy in northeastern Ukraine is about 50 miles from the Russian border.

The city mayor surrendered to Russian forces on 24 February, 2022.

The students, most of whom are studying in Sumy State Medical University, said they fear for their safety as gunshots can be heard outside.

The students also shared short videos of the basement they are hiding in.

Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on the night of 23 February, 2022. Russia has launched multiple attacks on several areas in central and eastern Ukraine.