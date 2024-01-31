As the Indian Parliament gears up for its budget session today, January 31, all eyes are on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is poised to present the interim budget today.

This session is particularly significant as it marks the final budget presentation of the current government before the nation heads to general elections in April-May this year.

PM Narendra Modi said, "This time, the Finance Minister of the country, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget with 'disha-nirdeshak baatein'. I am of the firm belief that the country is going ahead by crossing new heights of progress every day. All-round and inclusive development is taking place. This journey will continue with the blessings of people..."

"We are going to follow the tradition of presenting a full budget after the new government is formed," added PM Modi.



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The budget session commences with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the new Parliament building. The interim nature of the budget reflects the transitional period leading up to the election, where the incoming government will present the full budget in July.

Finance Minister Sitharaman, who holds the distinction of being India's first full-time female finance minister, has previously presented budgets that have shaped the country's economic trajectory. Her role is crucial as she outlines the roadmap for the fiscal year 2024-25 on February 1st, setting the stage for the government's financial strategy and priorities.

The Ministry of Finance, under Sitharaman's stewardship, bears the responsibility of raising resources to fund the government's expenditures while considering the interests of taxpayers. As the budget manager of India, Sitharaman's presentation will include strategic allocations of expenditure and resources, tracking expenses, and outlining financial goals for the upcoming fiscal year.

This year's budget session is expected to unfold over eight sittings across 10 days. It follows a tumultuous Winter Session, which saw the suspension of numerous MPs, although these suspensions have since been lifted, allowing for full participation in the proceedings.

The interim budget is anticipated to be devoid of major announcements, as indicated by Sitharaman earlier. However, the government has already set its narrative on the economy through a document titled "Indian Economy: A Review," released by the Chief Economic Advisor's office, even though the customary Economic Survey will not precede the budget presentation this time.

As the Parliament convenes, the government seeks cooperation from all parties for the smooth conduct of the session. The Opposition, on the other hand, is prepared to hold the government accountable on various issues, including price rise, unemployment, and secularism threats, among others.

With the budget session live-streamed on platforms like Parliament Live tv and available on channels such as Freeview Channel 232, citizens can witness the unfolding of these pivotal moments in real-time.