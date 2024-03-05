ISRO Chairman, S Somanath revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer on the very day the country's Aditya-L1 spacecraft was launched on September 2 last year. This revelation came as a shock to Somanath and his family, who were unaware of his health issues during the Chandrayaan-3 mission launch earlier that year.

During an interview with a Malayalam media house, Somanath disclosed that he had sensed some health issues during the Chandrayaan-3 mission but was unclear about their nature at the time. Two months later, on the day of the Aditya-L1 launch, he conducted a scan that unveiled a growth in his stomach. The diagnosis revealed that he had a hereditary disease.

Following the Aditya-L1 mission, Somanath underwent surgery as part of his treatment. He spent four days in the hospital and subsequently underwent chemotherapy. Despite the challenges, he affirmed that he is now completely cured and has resumed his responsibilities as ISRO chief.

While acknowledging the initial shock for his family, Somanath shared his positive perspective on cancer and its treatment, stating, "Now, I perceive cancer and its treatment as a solution." The 59-year-old ISRO chief emphasized that he is currently in good health, experiencing no pain, and will undergo regular check-ups every year.

Somanath, known for his contributions to launch vehicle design, is actively overseeing critical space missions such as Gaganyaan, India's space station project, and the Venus mission. Before heading ISRO, he served as the director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre and the director of the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre. Born in Kerala, Somanath holds a master's degree in aerospace engineering from IISc, Bangalore and a Ph.D. from IIT Madras.