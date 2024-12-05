The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is set to launch the PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 mission today at 4:04 pm from Sriharikota. This dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) will deploy the European Space Agency’s (ESA) PROBA-3 spacecraft into a highly elliptical orbit.

The launch, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed due to an anomaly detected in the PROBA-3 spacecraft. The mission marks a collaboration between ISRO, NSIL, and ESA, showcasing cutting-edge space technology.

PROBA-3 is ESA’s and the world’s first precision formation-flying mission, involving two satellites operating as a single unit in space. Separated by 150 meters, the satellites will create a solar coronagraph to study the Sun's faint corona closer to the solar rim than ever before.

This experiment will validate formation flying, rendezvous technologies, and metrology sensors for future applications.

The PSLV-C59 mission features a four-stage launch vehicle capable of lifting approximately 320 tonnes. ISRO shared updates on the mission via social media, stating, "Countdown Commenced! Liftoff Time: 16:04 IST, 5th Dec 2024. Stay tuned as PSLV-C59 prepares to deploy ESA's Proba-3 satellites into orbit."