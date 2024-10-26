External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored India's ascension on the global stage, positioning the nation as an increasingly attractive partner for international collaboration. He attributed this growing appeal to India's political stability and relentless drive toward modernization and progress.

Jaishankar elaborated on India's expanding influence by pointing to recent high-profile diplomatic and business engagements. He mentioned Germany's major business event hosted in New Delhi as a testament to India's rising economic significance, along with the country's active participation in global summits, such as the BRICS Summit in Russia and the ASEAN-UN Summit in Laos. These events, he suggested, illustrate India's central role in shaping international discourse and economic strategies.

"Countries worldwide are gravitating toward India because they recognize continuous progress and modernization here," Jaishankar stated, emphasizing the nation's appeal as a "stable partner" in a rapidly changing global landscape.

Highlighting India's unique diplomatic positioning, Jaishankar noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the few leaders trusted by both sides in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, being able to engage in dialogue with both President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. This, he suggested, further strengthens India's global standing and showcases its capability to act as a bridge-builder in times of international conflict.