In a move to curb unauthorized demonstrations, Jamia Millia Islamia University has issued a stern reminder prohibiting protests or slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and law enforcement agencies on its premises. The university emphasized that demonstrations against any "constitutional dignitaries" are strictly disallowed and warned of strict disciplinary measures for violations.

In an official memorandum dated November 29, Registrar Md. Mahatah Alam Rizvi highlighted concerns over students engaging in slogan-raising without prior permission from university authorities. The statement pointed out that such activities are unrelated to academics or institutional affairs.

The memorandum also reiterated an earlier directive from August 2022, mandating students to seek prior approval for protests or dharnas, reinforcing the university's commitment to maintaining discipline and adhering to established protocols.

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