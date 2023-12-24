In a shocking incident, a retired senior police officer from Jammu and Kashmir was killed by terrorists in Baramulla district while he was praying inside a mosque on Sunday.

The victim identified as Mohammad Shafi Mir, a retired Senior Superintendent of Police, was offering azan (prayers) at a local mosque in Gantamulla Bala area when he was attacked. The area has been cordoned off by the J&K police who have initiated an investigation into the case.

Last month, another police officer was critically injured after being shot by terrorists near the Eidgah mosque in Srinagar. The officer, Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani, was playing cricket with local children when the incident occurred.

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