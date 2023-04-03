At least five Naxals were killed in an encounter with Jharkhand Police in Chatra, police said on April 3.

As per reports, out of five, who were killed, two had rewards of Rs 25 lakh each on their heads while two others had bounties of Rs 5 lakh each.

''Five Naxals were killed in an encounter in Chatra. Two of them were carrying rewards of Rs 25 lakh each while two others were carrying rewards of 5 lakh each. Two AK 47 were also recovered,'' said Jharkhand Police.

The encounter took place along the Chatra-Palamu border in the Lawalong police station area which is around 160 km from the state capital Ranchi.

In the encounter, a huge quantity of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the spot.

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