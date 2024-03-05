The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo moto cognizance of the gang rape of a Spanish woman and her husband during their motorbike tour near Dumka, India. Expressing concern over the gravity of the crime the court highlighted the potential national and international repercussions emphasizing that such incidents could adversely impact the country's tourism economy and tarnish its global image.

On Monday the court mentioned, "A sex-related crime against a foreign woman is likely to bring adverse publicity against the country and thereby tarnish the image of India across the globe." In response to the incident, the Jharkhand police provided a compensation of $12,000 (₹10 lakhs) to the couple emphasizing a speedy trial and conviction for the accused.

The court sought a report from Jharkhand's Chief Secretary, Director-General of Police (DGP), and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dumka district. The bench expressed concern about potential language barriers, as the victim is a Spanish-speaking person, and urged a thorough investigation into the progress made so far.

Referring to a previous suo motu petition on crimes against women, the court underscored the need to address the issue and directed the Registry to initiate a suo motu writ petition. This legal intervention comes after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against seven individuals, with several arrests made by the police. The Jharkhand Legal Services Authority has also stepped in to provide legal assistance to the victim.

The court's proactive stance reflects its commitment to addressing crimes against women and ensuring a comprehensive investigation into the harrowing incident involving the Spanish tourist.