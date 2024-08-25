During an address at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of simplifying the justice process for citizens. On Sunday, August 25, the Prime Minister articulated that while justice itself is inherently straightforward, the procedural complexities often create barriers, which the government aims to dismantle.

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"Justice, by its very nature, is simple and clear," remarked PM Modi. "However, the process can sometimes obscure this simplicity. It is our collective duty to make justice as accessible and straightforward as possible." Expressing satisfaction with the nation's progress, he highlighted the significant steps taken by the government to demystify the justice system.

PM Modi also drew attention to the recent replacement of outdated colonial laws with the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, a significant milestone in the country’s legal reforms. "After decades of independence, we have finally discarded hundreds of obsolete colonial laws that had lost their relevance. Shedding the remnants of a colonial mindset, the country has embraced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, marking a decisive shift from the Indian Penal Code."