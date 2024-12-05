Justice Manmohan took the oath of office today, administered by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, bringing the Supreme Court's functional strength to 32 judges.

The Supreme Court Collegium's strategic recommendation on November 28 highlighted a critical need: enhancing representation from the Delhi High Court. Their unanimous decision addressed a judicial diversity gap, specifically noting the limited representation from Delhi's judicial circuit.

A distinguished legal professional, Justice Manmohan brings extensive litigation experience spanning civil, criminal, constitutional, and taxation domains. Educated at Delhi University's Modern School and Hindu College, he was enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1987 and practised extensively in both the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court.

His judicial journey includes significant milestones: designation as a senior advocate in 2003 and appointment as an additional Delhi High Court judge in 2008, becoming permanent in 2009.

The appointment fills a crucial judicial vacancy, bringing the court closer to its sanctioned strength of 34 judges. The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice Khanna and Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Hrishikesh Roy, and Abhay S Oka, strategically recommended Justice Manmohan's elevation.

With this appointment, the Supreme Court continues its ongoing effort to maintain robust judicial representation across India's diverse legal landscapes.