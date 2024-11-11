Justice Sanjiv Khanna will take the oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India today. The formal swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 a.m., with President Droupadi Murmu presiding over the proceedings and administering the oath of office.

Justice Khanna's appointment follows the retirement of Chief Justice Dhananjay Yashwant Chandrachud, who concluded his tenure on Sunday. With his departure, Justice Khanna steps into the role for a tenure expected to last six months, a crucial period for the Supreme Court's judicial landscape.

The official confirmation of Justice Khanna’s elevation came through a recent notification by the Government of India. The Ministry of Law and Justice highlighted that President Murmu, in accordance with clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution, appointed him to this esteemed position. This transition solidifies Justice Khanna’s place as the head of the nation’s highest court, effective November 11, 2024.

Justice Khanna, born on May 14, 1960, embarked on his legal career in 1983 when he enrolled as an advocate with the Delhi Bar Council. His expertise spans multiple domains including constitutional law, taxation, arbitration, commercial law, and environmental law. Notably, he served as senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department and represented the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

His judicial journey saw him being appointed as an additional judge of the Delhi High Court in 2005, followed by a permanent position in 2006. His ascent continued when he was elevated to the Supreme Court on January 18, 2019, contributing to key verdicts and establishing his reputation within the legal fraternity.

The outgoing CJI, DY Chandrachud, shared an emotional farewell on his last working day, underscoring the profound responsibility of serving the public. “There is no greater feeling than being able to serve those in need,” Chandrachud expressed, recounting his path from being a law student in the back row to leading the Supreme Court.

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