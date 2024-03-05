Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several other cabinet ministers on March 5 received a threat email,

The threats were specifically targeted towards prominent figures such as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and State Home Minister G Parameshwara.

The email was sent by a person using the email address Shahidkhan10786@protonmail.com.

"What are your thoughts on the movie trailer? If you don't provide us with 2.5 million dollars, we will cause large explosions on buses, trains, temples, hotels and public areas throughout Karnataka", the mail read.

"We want to show you one more trailer. We are going to explode the next one in the Ambari Utsav bus. After the Ambari Utsav bus blast, we will raise our demands on social media. And will upload screenshots of the mail sent to you on social media. We will tweet information about the next explosion", it stated.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru City Crime Branch police have registered the case.

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