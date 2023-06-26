In a gruesome incident, a man slit a person’s throat and drank his blood in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka. The entire incident was filmed by the person’s friend on his mobile phone.

The video of the incident went viral on various social media platforms after which he was arrested.

The accused has been identified as Vijay who slit Maresh’s throat and drank the spilled blood after he suspected an illicit relationship with the latter.

The accused, Vijay along with his friend John, took Mahesh to a forest and he slit Maresh’s throat and drank his blood. While his friend, John recorded the whole incident on his mobile phone.

The victim has been treated at a hospital after he received several injuries.

However, he has been sent home now.

The police arrested Vijay, following a complaint filed by Maresh.

Also read: Maharashtra: 40-ft long wall collapses behind Viviana Mall after heavy rain lashes city