Bengaluru Police were alerted to a bomb threat at the Karnataka Raj Bhavan on Monday night, following a hoax call from an unidentified source.

A bomb squad was promptly dispatched to the site, but the search yielded no findings. The police have confirmed that they will be filing a case and conducting further searches. The anonymous call was received at midnight, with the caller claiming to have planted a bomb in Raj Bhavan.

This incident follows a series of similar threats received by 44 schools in Bengaluru 10 days ago, which caused widespread panic among students, parents, and school authorities. The initial threats were aimed at seven schools, including Napel and Vidyashilpa in Basaveshwar Nagar.

One of the threatened schools is located opposite the residence of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. More schools received threats via email shortly after, leading to the evacuation of students and staff.

Despite indications that these threats may be hoaxes, police conducted searches across the schools and evacuated the premises.

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