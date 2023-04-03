The body of a newborn infant was seen being dragged by a dog near the maternity ward of a government hospital in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district.

The newborn was seen being carried by a stray dog near the maternity ward of the hospital on March 31. After being chased by a security guard it left the newborn and ran away.

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Security guards at McGann district hospital in Shivamogga said they chased away the dog after they noticed it was running around the hospital’s maternity ward carrying what appeared to be a newborn baby in its mouth at around 7 am on Saturday, hospital officials said.

The child was found dead when it was recovered, officials said, adding that they are examining whether the infant died before the dog bite or as a result of it.

It is suspected that the newborn was abandoned at the back of the hospital.

A case has been registered at Doddapete police station.

Further, the distressing incident has prompted civic authorities to review the menace of stray dogs in the city.