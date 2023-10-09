A woman hailing from Kerala has been injured in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The woman identified as Sheeja Anand was reportedly injured in a rocket attack. As per the woman's family, 41 year old Sheeja was working for a family in Israel, when she got injured amid the ongoing conflict.

Sheeja had contacted her family initially when the conflict broke out and informed them of her safety The same day, she called her family for the second time, but the line got cut off abruptly as she was speaking to her family.

Later her family recieved a call from an Indian person based in Israel who told her that Sheeja had been injured and had underwent a surgery soon after. As per media reports, Sheeja in the meantime has been shifted to another hospital amidst treatment. Noteworthy here is that Sheeja has been working in Israel for the last seven years while her family lives in India.

In the meantime, the death toll in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has crossed the 1,100 mark.

Israel launched a severe attack on the Palestinian territory of Gaza on October 7, resulting in hundreds of deaths. This was in retaliation to an extreme assault by the Islamist group Hamas, which led to the death of 700 Israelis and abduction of several others.

The Saturday attack by Hamas fighters on Israeli towns is considered the deadliest since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago, involving Egypt and Syria.

The attack has raised fears of another flare-up in the ongoing conflict. Israeli air strikes targeted housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque, and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing over 400 people, including 20 children. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had promised a 'mighty vengeance'. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant warned of heavy consequences for the Gaza Strip that would alter reality for future generations.