Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the BJP for rising inflation and GST rates in a post on X, calling attention to the growing burden on everyday citizens. Ahead of the Union Budget 2025-26, he raised concerns over soaring prices of essential goods and questioned the government’s economic strategy.

“Is there any plan to increase public savings in the budget? Or will you continue to trouble the public with backbreaking inflation?” Kharge wrote. Highlighting the price hikes over the past six months, he listed essentials like medicines, cooking oil, tea, coffee, and soap as examples of items becoming unaffordable for many.

Kharge also targeted the Goods and Services Tax (GST), describing its rates as “senseless” and claiming they have contributed to a nationwide economic slowdown. “Every person is troubled by the senseless rates and tax burden of GST. Consumption has fallen, and the whole of India is worried about the economic slowdown,” he added.

In his critique, Kharge questioned the purpose of the government’s Pre-Budget Consultations, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently chaired. He argued that unless these discussions address inflation, they fail to address the real issues affecting citizens. “What’s the point of these consultations if there is no intent to reduce inflation?”

The Congress leader accused the BJP of prioritizing the interests of “billionaire friends” over the public. “BJP's job is to loot the public and benefit its billionaire friends. In the coming elections, the awakened public will teach them a lesson,” Kharge said.

The eighth Pre-Budget Consultation meeting, held on Monday, saw Sitharaman engage with trade unions and stakeholders to discuss economic priorities. The upcoming budget, to be presented in February, is expected to tackle economic challenges and promote growth. However, opposition leaders like Kharge have already raised doubts about its ability to address core public issues such as inflation and public savings.