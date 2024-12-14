Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Saturday, accusing the party of undermining the Constitution and altering its core values. His remarks came during a Lok Sabha discussion marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Rijiju criticized the Congress for what he described as changes to the Constitution’s preamble and essence. "You have attacked the Constitution, you have changed the preamble. You have altered the very soul of the Constitution. Then how can you blame others?" he remarked.

The minister also addressed opposition claims regarding minority safety in the country, asserting that India has always been a safe haven for oppressed minorities from neighboring countries. "Look at Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Tibet, or Myanmar. Be it Sikhs, Hindus, or Christians, when minorities face oppression, they seek protection in India. So why question minority safety here?" he argued.

Rijiju further questioned the Congress over its failure to honor Dr. B.R. Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna during its tenure. "You frequently mention Baba Saheb, but you didn’t confer the Bharat Ratna on him. After 1956, Nehru Ji received the Bharat Ratna, and later, Indira Gandhi awarded it to herself. It was only under VP Singh’s government, supported by the BJP, that Baba Saheb was given this honor," he said.





Also read: Kiren Rijiju criticizes Congress, calls for unity against "anti-India forces" amid Adani row