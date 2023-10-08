The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's residence on Sunday amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged municipal recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The central probe agency's team arrived at Hakim's south Kolkata home in the morning to conduct a search operation. On April 21 this year, a single judge bench of the Calcutta High Court commanded the CBI to take over the investigation into the case, following an application by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

However, the Bengal government has disputed this, claiming that Justice Gangopadhyay, who issued the order, lacks jurisdiction over municipal cases.



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