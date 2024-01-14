Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep has sparked increased interest in the island chain, despite 2023 recording the lowest number of aircraft movements there since 2015, excluding 2020.

The Agatti Island airport in Lakshadweep saw the least number of flights during April-November 2023, the lowest in eight years, as per the Airports Authority of India.

During this period, there were 1,080 flight movements, compared to 1,482 in April-November 2022 and 1,202 in April-November 2021.

Aircraft movements, which refer to the number of times aircraft land and take off, followed a similar pattern in previous years, except in 2020 due to the pandemic. Lakshadweep came into the limelight after a controversy was stirred last week by inappropriate remarks made by Maldivian ministers about Modi's January 2 visit.

This controversy led to several Indian celebrities declaring their plans to vacation in Lakshadweep, thereby increasing interest in the islands.