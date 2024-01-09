With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep triggering an overwhelming interest of tourists in the Union Territory, India is now moving ahead with plans to develop a new airport at Minicoy Islands where it would operate both military and civilian aircraft.

"The plan is to have a dual-purpose airfield that would be capable of operating both fighter jets, other military planes and commercial aircraft," government sources said.

An earlier proposal was moved to the government to develop a new airfield in the Minicoy Islands. Now, the proposal has been resurrected and sent to the government again advocating a joint use purpose.

The airfield will be strategically important for India as it can be used as a base to keep an eye on the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean region where piracy and anti-social activities are on the rise.

The Indian Coast Guard was the first force under the Defence Ministry to suggest the development of an airstrip in the Minicoy Islands. As per the present proposal, the Indian Air Force will take the lead in running operations from Minicoy.

The airport at Minicoy will also give defence forces the capability to expand their area of surveillance in the Arabian Sea. The airport will also provide a boost to tourism in the region, as has been planned by the government.

There is only one airstrip in the Union Territory at the moment, at Agatti, which only has the capacity for narrow-body aircraft.

The proposal for the development of a new airport and extending the present facilities have been revived recently. The group of islands has been at the centre of discussion and attraction since the visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi there last week, where he announced a host of development projects and tried his hand at snorkelling.