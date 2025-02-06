The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 2 pm on February 6, shortly after proceedings resumed, following a heated uproar over the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals from the United States. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha resumed discussions at noon and is set to hear External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s statement on the issue at 2 pm.

Earlier in the day, both Houses of Parliament had been adjourned until noon after opposition leaders raised strong objections over the deportation, leading to disruptions. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to allow the House to function smoothly, emphasising that the matter falls under the Ministry of External Affairs and that the government has already taken note of it.

The budget session, which began on January 31, has been marked by repeated disruptions. Opposition parties had already clashed with the ruling party over Rahul Gandhi’s speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. Additionally, demands for a discussion on the recent Mahakumbh stampede tragedy have further fueled tensions in Parliament.

Congress MPs Manickram Tagore, Gaurav Gogoi, and KC Venugopal submitted adjournment notices, calling for an urgent debate on the deportation issue. The matter gained attention after a US Air Force plane carrying the deported Indian nationals landed in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Parliament had originally convened on Thursday to continue discussions on the Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. However, disruptions derailed the proceedings soon after they began at 11 am.

The first part of the budget session will continue until February 13, with a break before the second part resumes on March 10 and runs until April 4.