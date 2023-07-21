The Lok Sabha was adjourned till July 24, 11 am, the second day of the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament. Deputy Speaker Rajendra Agrawal took the decision after Opposition parties raised slogans and displayed placards, criticizing the central government over the Manipur incident.

The Opposition has been demanding an urgent discussion on the Manipur violence, seeking an "elaborate" statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue. The outrage was triggered by a video showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur, which went viral nearly three months after the incident took place.

Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha submitted notices under Rule 193, and in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 176 and Rule 267 to discuss the matter. Rule 267 allows Rajya Sabha MPs to submit a written notice to suspend all listed business and prioritize discussion on an important national issue.

While the Opposition demanded attention to the Manipur issue, the Union government aims to pass 31 pieces of legislation during this session, including those on the control of bureaucracy in Delhi, data protection, mediation, forest conservation, and reservation laws in Jammu & Kashmir.

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak expressed the nation's disappointment, saying, "The nation is not interested in cosmetic steps by the CM of Manipur, FIRs. Why has the BJP Government in the Center and State failed to control the situation in Manipur for months?"

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh voiced his disappointment over the denial of a discussion on the Manipur issue. "Today, all parties in India demanded once more that the PM should make a statement on Manipur and the continuing tragedy since May 3rd, 2023 inside both Houses, followed by a discussion. This was denied yet again, and that's the reason Rajya Sabha stands adjourned till 2:30 pm and Lok Sabha till Monday," Ramesh tweeted.