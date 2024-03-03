The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, opting to replace several sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) with fresh faces. The list, comprising 195 candidates, signals a shift in the party's strategy, sidelining some prominent figures who have courted controversy in recent times.

The headline names missing from the BJP's initial candidate roster include Parvesh Verma, Jayant Sinha, Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, and Ramesh Bidhuri.

Among the notable exclusions is Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, the incumbent MP from Bhopal, who gained widespread attention during the 2019 elections. Despite securing victory over Congress heavyweight Digvijaya Singh, Thakur's tenure has been marred by a series of controversies. Her contentious remarks, including those regarding Hemant Karkare and Nathuram Godse, have drawn condemnation from various quarters, prompting the BJP to opt for a fresh face for the Bhopal constituency.

Similarly, Ramesh Bidhuri, the sitting MP from South Delhi, finds himself omitted from the BJP's candidate list. Bidhuri recently sparked controversy with derogatory remarks directed at MP Danish Ali during a parliamentary session, leading to widespread criticism and a show cause notice from the party president, JP Nadda.

Parvesh Verma, the incumbent MP from West Delhi, also faces exclusion from the BJP's lineup. Verma's past remarks advocating for an "economic boycott" of a particular community drew sharp rebuke, prompting the party leadership to distance itself from his statements.

Furthermore, Jayant Sinha, the sitting MP from Hazaribagh, has been replaced by BJP's Hazaribag MLA Manish Jaiswal in the candidate list. Sinha's association with controversial events, including his admission of providing financial assistance to persons accused of lynching, has likely influenced the party's decision to field a new candidate for the constituency.