The Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a voter turnout of 59 per cent in the fifth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections which was held on May 20.

Known for its high levels of militancy, the constituency garnered a historic milestone with a staggering turnout of 59 per cent which makes it the highest ever.

The first parliamentary polls were held for the seat in 1967, while the previous highest voter turnout in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency was witnessed in 1984 at 58.90 per cent.

The constituency has 17,37,865 registered voters with 22 candidates in the fray, including former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone and jailed head of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid.

The voter turnout came against the backdrop of several key factors, including enhanced security, abrogation of Article 370, long-running Governor's rule in the Union Territory and others.

It may be mentioned that there was an improved security environment, and for the first time in the last three decades, there were zero terror threats and no boycott calls before and during the elections. This created a fear-free atmosphere, allowing common citizens to come out and vote without apprehension.

Many areas that had historically boycotted elections cast their votes this year due to Abdul Rashid who pulled a successful campaign despite his imprisonment. Rashid, and popularly known as 'Engineer Rashid' is a firebrand politician from Langate jailed under the UAPA act.