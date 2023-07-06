Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Dashrath Rawat and washed his feet at the CM House in Bhopal. This comes in the wake of a disturbing video that went viral on social media, showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representative Pravesh Shukla urinating on Rawat in Sidhi district.

Shukla was subsequently arrested on July 5, and the local administration promptly demolished parts of his illegally constructed house.

The viral video, recorded a year ago at a local phone recharge shop in Sidhi district, has caused widespread outrage and concern. The footage depicts Shukla urinating on Dashrath Rawat, a tribal laborer, despite Rawat's pleas for him to stop.

Dashrath Rawat, a member of the Kol community (a Scheduled Caste tribe originating from the Chotanagpur plateau), had maintained silence about the incident for his own safety. Rawat, who works as a daily wage laborer, was simply sitting on the stairs of the phone shop when Shukla arrived and carried out the demeaning act.

Following Shukla's arrest on charges under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the National Security Act, the local administration took action to demolish his illegal encroachments on July 5.