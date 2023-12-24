For school children in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur district, parents’ permission has been made mandatory for students to be able to take part in Christmas celebrations. This includes children dressing up as Santa Claus or Christmas trees.

The order by the education officer of Shajapur district said that both government and private schools will face action if students are found to be taking part in Christmas-related events without the permission of their parents.

The order, dated December 14, reads: “Students should have written permission from parents before they are made part of Christmas-related events, which include making them dress up as Santa Claus, Christmas tree, or any other role.”

“Under no condition should a student be made to participate in the (Christmas) events without parents’ consent. This will prevent any untoward situation or incident,” the order said.

The order by the education officer warned of disciplinary action against the schools if any complaint is received in this regard.