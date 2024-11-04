In a disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Pandhurna district, two 14-year-old boys faced severe punishment after allegedly being accused of stealing a watch. The ordeal, which involved hanging the boys upside down, beating them, and exposing them to smoke from burning chilies, took place on October 31 but only came to light on Sunday after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to Rupalal Uike, the officer-in-charge at Mohgaon Police Station, the boys had visited a local house to return money they had borrowed for curd. During their visit, they reportedly picked up a watch. Realizing their mistake soon after, they discreetly placed the watch back where they found it. However, two villagers, identified as Nikhil Kalambe and Surendra Bawankar, witnessed the boys' actions and suspected theft. They apprehended the teenagers, took them to a tractor garage, and subjected them to a brutal form of interrogation that involved physical assault and exposure to chili smoke.

Initially, the boys kept the incident hidden from their families. The situation came to light only after a video, recorded by one of the accused, Surendra Bawankar, circulated on WhatsApp and eventually reached the father of one of the boys. Disturbed by the video, the father confronted his son, who recounted the traumatic events. The family immediately approached the police, leading to a formal complaint.

Both Nikhil Kalambe and Surendra Bawankar, along with an additional suspect, have been detained by the authorities. Police have filed a case under multiple sections of the BNS Act as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident. This case has raised concerns about vigilante justice and the severe measures imposed on minors, prompting a call for a thorough investigation and accountability.



Also read: Supreme Court criticizes Assam government over 'abysmal conditions' at Matia transit camp