President Droupadi Murmu took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj during the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, on February 10.

After taking the holy dip, President Murmu offered prayers at Triveni Sangam--which is a confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati.

The President was received by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath upon her arrival at Prayagraj earlier today.

"Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Prayagraj," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, taking to X.

Following her arrival, President Murmu fed migratory birds at Triveni Sangam.

Meanwhile, earlier today Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his family, also took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, calling himself "fortunate" to visit and take a holy dip.

He also reiterated that preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar are already underway.

"People from all over the world are coming here for a holy dip of faith... I consider myself fortunate to be able to come here. The Kumbh of 2027 will be in Haridwar, and we have already started preparations for it," the Uttarakhand CM said.

Notably, around 8.429 million devotees took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government said. More than 420 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 till now.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.