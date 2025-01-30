A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court in the wake of the deadly stampede at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, demanding stricter safety measures and accountability for administrative lapses.

The petition, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, calls for legal action against officials responsible for the incident and urges the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on the January 29 tragedy that claimed at least 30 lives and left over 60 injured.

The plea also seeks directives to ensure that VIP movement does not compromise the safety of general devotees and that entry and exit points at the event are adequately managed.

Further, it proposes that all states establish facilitation centres in Prayagraj to provide pilgrims with safety information, announcements in multiple languages, and digital alerts via SMS and WhatsApp. The petition suggests deploying medical teams from various states in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government to address emergencies efficiently.

Tiwari mentioned the matter before a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna, who advised him to file an application with the court registry for an early hearing.