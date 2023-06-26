Heavy rains across Maharashtra lead to the collapse of a 40-foot long wall in Thane West on June 26.

The incident took place behind Viviana Mall in Vartak Nagar area. No injuries have been reported yet.

Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Corporation informed that a rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, a portion of a ground-plus-three storey building collapsed at Rajawadi colony of Ghatkopar leaving a few locals stranded.

As per reports, heavy rains in the city caused the collapse. Following the incident, four persons were rescued from the third floor. Out of four persons, one male person was rescued from under the rubble aged about 30 yrs.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier on Saturday issued a yellow alert for heavy rain on June 26 and 27 for Mumbai and its adjoining areas of Palghar and Thane.

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