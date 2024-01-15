In the early hours of January 13, a heist at an ATM kiosk in Thane, Maharashtra, took an unexpected turn when thieves inadvertently set fire to the cash they were attempting to steal.

The incident occurred in the Vishnu Nagar area of Dombivali township, where unidentified individuals forced their way into the ATM kiosk of a nationalized bank using a gas cutter.

Their plan backfired as the intense heat from the gas cutter ignited a blaze, causing severe damage to the internal components of the ATM and incinerating currency notes valued at approximately Rs 21 lakh.

The police were alerted to the crime after the Electronic Payment Systems official responsible for managing the ATM centre provided details of the incident.



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An FIR was registered against the unidentified perpetrators under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those pertaining to lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night, theft, and causing mischief resulting in loss or damage.

This failed robbery attempt highlights the risks and unpredictability associated with criminal activities targeting ATMs. Despite the allure of quick cash, such endeavours often result in unintended consequences, as demonstrated by the complete destruction of both the machine and the money within.

The story serves as a cautionary tale of a robbery gone awry, leaving the culprits empty-handed and the authorities with a case of arson and theft to investigate.