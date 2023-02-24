Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopichand Padalkar has warned Udhhav Thackeray to be aware of Sharad Pawar by saying that if he blindly follows him, his party Shivsena UBT will only be left with him and his son.

Referring Pawar as Shakuni Mama, Padalkar opined that following the directions of Pawar presently Udhhav Thackeray is facing a tough situation and soon he will be alone with his party and his son.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Padalkar compared Sharad Pawar with Shakuni mama, a notorious character from Mahabharat, and said that till the time Uddhav understand the games played by ‘Shakuni Uncle’ all his supporters would leave his party.

"I had tried my best to alert and make Uddhav Thackeray aware of the consequences of following the direction of Sharad Pawar who earlier betrayed Congress to become the CM of Maharashtra and was known to play tricks with Ajit Pawar. He can't be trusted at all," the BJP leader added.

However, Anand Dubey of Shivsena (UBT) reacted to the tweet of Padalkar and said that everyone knows who the real Shakuni is in Maharashtra Politics.

"We are strongly standing behind Udhhav Thackeray and will continue to extend our support, all grass root shivsainiks are with the real Shivsena. BJP should introspect first in their own party. As MVA we stand united and confident to take on BJP," Dubey said.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that Padalkar had attacked Sharad Pawar. Earlier, he was accused of using foul language against Pawar.

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