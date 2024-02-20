In a significant move aimed at addressing the longstanding demand for Maratha reservation, the Maharashtra Cabinet has given its nod to the draft bill proposing a 10% quota for the Maratha community in educational institutions and government employment. This decision mirrors the reservation extended to Marathas in 2018 by the previous state government.

The proposal to extend reservation comes following a thorough examination of the report submitted by the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission (MBCC), chaired by Justice (Retired) Sunil Shukre. The commission's report, which meticulously analyzed the social and educational backwardness of the Maratha community, was based on a comprehensive survey covering approximately 2.5 crore households within a span of nine days.

Speaking on the matter, Maharashtra Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to address the issue of Maratha reservation without compromising the existing reservation quotas for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). He announced plans to convene a special session of the legislature on February 20 to deliberate on the report and the proposed reservation bill.

The journey towards Maratha reservation traces back to June 2017 when the then Devendra Fadnavis government constituted the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC), led by Justice (Retired) MG Gaikwad. The commission was tasked with conducting a comprehensive study to assess the social, financial, and educational status of the Maratha community, laying the groundwork for the subsequent steps towards reservation.