Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrated the consecration of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the Ayodhya temple by playing 'dhol' with his party workers in Thane on Monday. The idol was consecrated at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event was witnessed by lakhs of people on television. Fifty traditional musical instruments were part of a 'Mangal Dhwani' during the ceremony.

After the ceremony, Shinde and his party workers gathered near the Kopineshwar temple in Thane, where he played the 'dhol' to celebrate the occasion.

Shinde will also participate in a 'shobha yatra' in the evening from Shivaji Park in Dadar to Bhoiwada Ram Mandir in Lower Parel, Mumbai, covering a distance of nearly five kilometres, and offer prayers at the temple.

On Sunday, Shinde stated that he plans to take his cabinet, MLAs, and Lok Sabha members from the state for 'darshan' to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya later, hence he did not attend the idol consecration ceremony.

Ahead of the ceremony, Shinde instructed officials to carry out a cleanliness drive in temples and decorate them with lights.