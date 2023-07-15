A tomato cultivator has hit the jackpot amid the soaring prices of vegetables across the country. The farmer from Maharashtra’s Pune district who cultivated tomatoes, earned more than Rs 1.5 crore by selling 13,000 tomato crates in a month.

The farmer identified as Tukaram Bhagoji Gayakar owns 18 acres of agricultural land and on 12 acres of land, he cultivates tomatoes with the help of his son Ishwar Gayakar and daughter-in-law Sonali.

The famer earned Rs 2,100 in a day by selling one tomato crate in Narayanganj. Gayakar sold a sum of 900 boxes on Friday, procuring Rs 18 lakh in a single day.

Last month, he had the option to sell tomato cartons at costs going from Rs 1,000 to 2,400 for each container in light of the quality. Several farmers in Junnar, a city in Pune locale, who are currently cultivating tomatoes have become tycoons.

The board of trustees has made a business worth Rs 80 crore in a month by selling tomatoes and this has likewise given work to more than 100 ladies nearby.

While Tukaram's daughter-in-law Sonali oversees undertakings, for example, planting, reaping, bundling, while his son Ishwar handles finances, sales and other business dealings The difficult work of the beyond 90 days has taken care of well as they have encountered ideal economic situations.

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