In a significant rift within the Opposition INDIA bloc, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of being "busy serving" Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This latest development highlights growing tensions over seat-sharing negotiations.

Chowdhury, addressing reporters, asserted that Banerjee was uninterested in forming an alliance with the Congress and boldly declared that the grand old party could confidently contest the upcoming general elections on its own merit.

"We did not ask for alms. Mamata Banerjee herself said she wanted an alliance. We do not need Mamata Banerjee's mercy. We can contest elections on our own. Mamata Banerjee actually doesn't want an alliance as she is busy serving PM Modi," he stated emphatically.

The Congress leader's comments were prompted by reports indicating that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had offered two seats to the Congress in West Bengal for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. Sources suggest that the TMC believes the dominant party in the state should have the final say in seat-sharing arrangements.

The seat-sharing numbers, according to insiders, are based on a strategic formula considering both the upcoming parliamentary elections and state assembly polls. However, the Congress has expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed allocation, escalating tensions within the Opposition alliance.

Additionally, the TMC has reaffirmed its choice of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as the INDIA bloc convenor. Party sources revealed that while the TMC respects Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, they believe Kharge, hailing from the Dalit community, would have a more significant impact as the Opposition alliance’s convenor, especially in 58 seats.