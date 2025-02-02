In a gruesome case, a man took a loan of Rs 40,000 to hire two contract killers to gang-rape and murder his sister-in-law, police said. The accused has been arrested, while his two accomplices remain on the run.

The incident occurred on January 21 near the Nanu canal in Meerut. According to police reports, the victim was sexually assaulted by her brother-in-law and two others before being strangled to death.

Authorities identified the prime accused as Ashish, who was allegedly in a relationship with his wife’s younger sister. During interrogation, he claimed that the victim was blackmailing him, prompting him to orchestrate her murder. Seeking assistance, he contacted a hospital worker, Shubham, who introduced him to another associate, Deepak.

“Shubham assured Ashish that he had a contact who could carry out the crime. The deal was settled for ₹30,000,” said Aditya Bansal, Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar Rural. “Ashish secured a ₹40,000 loan, paid ₹10,000 in advance, and cleared ₹20,000 after the murder,” he added.

On the day of the crime, Ashish, Shubham, and Deepak took the woman on a scooter to the canal, where they gang-raped her, strangled her with a scarf, and set her body on fire using petrol.

The victim’s family reported her missing on January 23, triggering an investigation. Police discovered that she was last seen with Ashish and his accomplices. Upon interrogation, Ashish broke down and confessed to the crime.

While Ashish is in custody, efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding suspects, Shubham and Deepak.