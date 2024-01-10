The Manipur government gave permission to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Wednesday (January 10).

The official said that this permission has been given to a limited number of people.

Earlier, Congress had claimed that the Manipur government has refused permission to start the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from the Palace Ground in Imphal.

Party's organization general secretary KC Venugopal said that Congress will choose some other place in Imphal to start the yatra.



Aldo Read: Manipur MLA slams Biren Singh for denying permission to hold 'Bharat Nyaya Yatra', says murder of democracy

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president and senior Congress MLA K Meghachandra, who along with a team of party leaders, met Chief Minister N Biren Singh at his office complex-cum- Bungalow on Wednesday morning, said the Chief Minister informed them that his government could not give the permission, citing law and order situation in the state.

Meghachandra, who termed the government’s response as "very unfortunate" nevertheless, said following the declination, they have changed the venue to a private place at Khongjom in the Thoubal district.

"We met Manipur CM N Biren Singh in connection with the permission of the venue to organize Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. But CM has declined to permit Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal East district. Unfortunately, the government has declined the permission. The government declined the venue ground."

